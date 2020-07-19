Apple reveals new ‘Behind the Mac’ videos featuring Tyler Mitchell and James Blake

Apple

New ‘Behind the Mac’ videos have been uploaded to the official Apple channel on YouTube.

The focus of the videos show how creatives use their Mac for their workflows. One video features musician James Blake and the second features photographer Tyler Mitchell.

Apple’s Behind the Mac video shows how Tyler Mitchell completes his latest portrait series in the course of 24 hours. Viewers can see how Tyler goes through references, compiles a mood board, takes the photos and scans the images into his MacBook. Then, Tyler edits and puts on the finishing touches on his portraits in Photoshop.

The second video focuses on James Blake and the process behind the creation of ‘Ask For More’. Here, the Logic X Pro is highlighted as James writes, records and edits the song within 24 hours.

Both videos are under 4 minutes in length and can be viewed at the official Apple YouTube channel.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge > News > Apple > Apple reveals new ‘Behind the Mac’ videos featuring Tyler Mitchell and James Blake
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.