Apple Reveals New Major Software Redesign

Apple recently revealed a new software redesign called ‘Liquid Glass’.

‘Liquid Glass’ will apply to major software platforms, including CarPlay, visionOS, tvOS, watchOS, macOS, iPadOS, and iOS. It’s the new ‘universal design language’ and is the first of its kind. During the keynote address, Apple said that Apple Silicon has ‘become more powerful’ and thus made the experience possible.

The theme was inspired by Vision Pro and appears to be layered throughout. There are rounded corners at the curved display. Moreover, the ‘glass’ works just like its real-world counterpart and will show more options when needed. App icons have undergone a change with multiple layers, and there’s a clear appearance in both dark and light mode. Apple highlighted Liquid Glass on a demo of FaceTime, Phone, Safari, Photos, and Camera. With the introduction of the new design, Apple said it will ‘set the stage’ for the next years.