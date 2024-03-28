Apple

Apple reveals special In-Person event during WWDC 2024

By Samantha Wiley
WWDC 2024

Apple will be holding a ‘special event at Apple Park’ starting June 10 for the Worldwide Developers Conference in 2024.

A keynote viewing party will be held at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California on June 10. Attendees can observe the new software updates as they get unveiled, as well as ‘exciting new programming’ and other special activities. Attendees can meet Apple experts along the way. Students and developers can get a tour before watching the keynote event. Last year, Apple held a Platforms State of the Union and Apple Design Awards in the evening.

Apple will have a reception at the Infinite Loop campus on June 9 for attendees to get their badges. Before 2020, the WWDC was primarily an on-site-only event in San Jose, California, and there was an entrance fee of $1,500. However, WWDC turned into an online-only event that’s open to all.

