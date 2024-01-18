Apple reveals sports and streaming apps for Vision Pro

Apple has issued a list of sports, video, and streaming apps that will be available to download and open for the Vision Pro.

Come February 2 Vision Pro users can access apps and streaming services, with notable apps being MLS Season Pass via Apple TV, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, IMAX, TikTok, HBO Max, MLB, ESPN, and more. They can also browse the world wide web through Safari and other browser apps. Furthermore, the Vision Pro will have support for 3D and 2D movies which might be available at launch, and new 3D movie content as time goes by.

The Apple TV app will have a selection users can view in Immersive Video format without extra cost. The mixed-reality headset is priced starting at $3,499 in the US and preorders will open on January 19. Apple is expected to make the Vision Pro available in other regions this year.