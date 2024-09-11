Apple

Apple reveals two new AirPods 4 models 

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods 4

Two new AirPods 4 models have been launched during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9.

The AirPods 4 will come in two iterations, a base model and one with ANC. Apple claims that sound quality has been improved, featuring dynamic head tracking for greater immersion. Both of the earbud models have the H2 chip and Siri Interaction, which lets users shake or nod their heads in response to an announcement by the assistant. A force sensor is located on the stems for ending or muting calls as well as pausing and playing music. It’s worth noting that the case is the smallest ever, and it offers USB-C charging on up to 30 hours of playback on a full charge.

AirPods 4

The higher-end model has ANC and better microphones, as well as computational audio to further reduce outside noise. Pricing starts at $129 for the base model and $179 for the high-end model.

