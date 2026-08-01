Apple Revenue from Qualcomm Dropping Faster than Predicted

Cristiano Amon, the CEO of Qualcomm, states that their Apple revenue is expected to drop faster than predicted due to supply constraints, reducing the Qualcomm component share used in the next iPhone.

The drop is expected to hit at the start of Q4. On September 1, Qualcomm will be increasing its prices to help with its margin due to the high prices of components across the whole supply chain. Qualcomm is anticipating that most of its chips will come in different categories, not just for smartphones next year.

The iPhone Air, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 16e feature modem chips that were made by Apple and could start transitioning to their own components with the upcoming iPhone 18. Qualcomm and Apple have agreed on a patent licensing deal that will last until March next year, with uncertainty about Apple renewing the deal.