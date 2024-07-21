Apple rolls out new Apple Maps features

Apple has rolled out several updates to its Apple Maps in line with the 2024 Summer Olympics.

This year’s Summer Olympics will be held in Paris on July 26. In line with this, Apple Maps has been updated with featured apps, TV coverage, and more. Landmarks such as Place de la Madeleine, Pont d’Iena, and Gare de l’Est are displayed in greater detail. The Maps app now has pop-up locations for other pertinent details such as public gathering sites, souvenir shops, and temporary venues. Moreover, this will help users discover places where the summer games are played.

Apple Maps will show special icons for ceremony sites and game locations. Apple claims that users will see all related advisories and road closures for better navigation. Shopping malls, hotels, and restaurants will appear in a curated list and guides for My Little Paris, Madame Figaro, Radio France, Le Fooding, and Le Bonbon have gone live.