Apple rolls out new ‘Best Of’ video highlighting Apple Originals

Apple has released a new highlight video of the best Apple Originals, which include ‘Greyhound’, ‘For All Mankind’ and ‘Defending Jacob’ on YouTube.

The clip, which is a minute and a half long starts off with the plot for ‘For All Mankind’, with texts being edited as the respective content is shown. The video goes through notable Apple originals ‘Servant’, ‘The Morning Show’, ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘Defending Jacob’ and lastly, ‘Greyhound’.

It ends with a text that says ‘An Original’, then goes back to edit and states ‘An Apple Original’.

Apple TV+ has just concluded its first year since being launched November 2019. Those who bought a qualifying Apple product experienced the streaming service free for one year. Initially, there were only a handful of shows but the Cupertino-based company has been steadily building it up with original shows spread across all genres.

The ‘best of’ video can be viewed on Apple’s official YouTube channel.