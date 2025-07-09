Apple Rolls Out New Developer Betas for visionOS 26 and watchOS 26

Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has seeded the third beta updates for the upcoming visionOS 26 and watchOS 26.

The third beta software came in two weeks after Apple released the second betas. It’s worth noting that the watchOS beta fixes overheating and crashing issues on Hermes Apple Watch. Both the new tvOS and watchOS will have the Liquid Glass theme. visionOS 26 is set to have spatial widgets that can be placed in virtual space, as well as more lifelike personas and shared spatial experience support between two headsets.

watchOS 26 adds a Smart Stack feature for improved suggestions via personal context, and a Workout Buddy powered by artificial intelligence. Live Translation support will be integrated as well. The developer betas are currently restricted but Apple is expected to release a public beta soon. Developers can get the update by going to their respective devices and via the Settings app.

