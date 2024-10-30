Apple rolls out the Safari Technology Preview update 206

Apple recently launched an update for the Safari Technology Preview, the test browser first released in 2016 that allowed users to try out features that are bound to launch on future releases for the Safari.

The Safari Technology 206 comes with updates and fixes for JavaScript, Web Extensions, CSS, Media, Rendering, Editing, Web RTC, WebDriver and SVG. The current version of Safari Technology Preview launch is compatible with models built with macOS Sequoia and macOS Sonoma, which are the latest versions for the macOS.

Safari’s new Technology Preview update can be accessed via its Software Update mechanism found in System Settings or System Preferences for anyone who downloaded the engine on the official Apple website. The full release notes regarding the update can be seen on the Safari Technology Preview site.

Apple launched the website with the intention of gaining feedback on the browser from users and developers for its development process.