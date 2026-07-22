Apple Rumored to Have Tried Making Extreme Chips

There were talks that Apple was once working on M2 and M3 chips with the Extreme branding for the Mac Pro, but did not see the light of day. These chips could have had 2x more GPU and CPU cores compared to the Ultra chips that Apple offers.

The concept of the chip was to provide 2x more main processing cores and graphics therefore getting the name Extreme, something fitting for a chip above Ultra branding and the capabilities that it offered. The chips were not launched due to higher costs in production and demand for the Mac Pro being limited.

Apple also concluded the entire line for the Mac Pro this year after 20 years. The company has also decided to scrap the idea of the Extreme chips that were in development. The Extreme chip talks surfaced back in 2022.