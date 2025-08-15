Apple

Apple Running Tests For Upgraded Siri On Third Party Apps

By Samantha Wiley
Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that an updated version of Siri is being tested with some third-party apps like Threads, YouTube, Amazon, Facebook, Temu, and Uber, as well as Apple’s own apps.

The first announcement of the upgraded version of Siri came out last year at WWDC where the digital assistant could better understand the personal context of a user, have deeper controls for apps and on-screen awareness,, all run by Apple Intelligence.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO stated recently that there’s good progress made by the company on making a personalized version of Siri after all the delays that pushed it back to a release set for next year. No certain timeframe was given by the Apple CEO.

It is reported by Mark Gurman that the new version of Siri is remains on track for it’s spring launch next year, and is likely to be included in the iPadOS 26.4, iOS 26.4, visionOS 26.4 and the macOS 26.4. 

