Apple

Apple Safari technology preview 196 released

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

An update has been released for the Apple Safari Technology Preview, the innovative test browser Apple launched back in 2016. Apple developed this browser to experiment with features that may be launched in future updates for Safari.

The present version of the Safari Technology Preview can work on machines that run macOS Ventura and Sonoma- the newest macOS update that was rolled out in September of last year. The update is accessible by going to the Software Update Mechanism found in the System Settings or System Preferences for users who have previously downloaded the browser. The complete release notes can be found on the experimental Safari browser site. 

Apple’s goal with this preview version of Safari is to collect feedback from its users and developers. The Safari Technology Preview can be used alongside the Safari Browser, and though it was made for developers to aid in their development process, a developer account isn’t required for the preview browser to be downloaded and accessed.

