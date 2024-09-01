Apple said to invest in OpenAI

The Wall Street Journal said that Apple might be investing in the AI company OpenAI, maker of the LLM ChatGPT.

The report claims that the value of OpenAI will be more than $100 billion after the latest news, but WSJ did not mention any specifics about the meeting or how much money Apple will be investing in the company. The Cupertino-based company did say that ChatGPT will be integrated into macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18 through Siri and other native apps and tools. Users will need to provide permission in order for ChatGPT to work via prompts and answer questions, as well as generate images and text via the Writing Tools option. The technology that will power the feature is said to be ChatGPT 4o.

Apple users will be able to access ChatGPT for free and without needing an account, while ChatGPT Plus users can log in and unlock paid features.