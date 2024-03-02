Apple

Apple savings balance limit set to $1 million

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple Card customers have recently received an email telling them that their Apple Card savings account maximum balance limit has been set to $1 million.

Advertisements

The email specifies that on March 1, the maximum balance limit is $1,000,000 based on the customer’s current balance which includes Daily Cash deposits and interest. Before the limit to $1 million the maximum was $250,000. It’s worth noting that this amount is only what the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will cover if Goldman Sachs becomes insolvent. In the event of a bank failure, only $250,000 will be covered.

Apple

Goldman Sachs is not the first bank to offer balance limits above $250,000. Marcus, a high-yield savings account from the same company allows a $1 million maximum balance per account. Apple Savings launched in April last year in partnership with the financial institution and can be viewed in the Wallet app.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods Pro
Get a $60 Discount on the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
50-plus movies added to Apple TV+
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
AirPods Pro 2 gains new beta firmware
1 Min Read
Anker
Anker’s 100W USB-C GaN II Charger Gets $32 Discount
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra project paused
1 Min Read
Apple Self-Repair Service
Apple self-repair service to include M3 Macs
1 Min Read
Neuromancer
‘Neuromancer’ slated for Apple TV+ launch
1 Min Read
Anker Power Station
Save $40 on the 60,000 mAh Anker Power Station
1 Min Read
Apple ID
Apple ID to undergo rebranding
1 Min Read
iMac with M3 Chip
iMac with M3 chip appears on refurbished section
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Vision Pro to make global debut before WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Snap Up a 9th-generation iPad at $80 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?