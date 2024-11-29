Apple

Apple scaling back (PRODUCT) RED as color option

By Samantha Wiley
Apple has been slowly producing less and less of the (PRODUCT) RED color option for its devices.

The Cupertino-based company partnered with (RED) in 2006 as part of supporting The Global Fund. The deal was that Apple would offer a color option, called (PRODUCT) RED in its core lineup, with proceeds to combat malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. Currently, the only product in (PRODUCT) RED is the iPhone SE 3, and it will be discontinued in March. Before that, the iPhone 14 and older phone cases have a color option.

There were no iPhone 15 models in the color, and the same goes with the iPhone 16. In the smartwatch department, only the Apple Watch Series 9 had the (PRODUCT) RED but it has been discontinued. Branding for the red devices has shifted for brands like Beats, offered in Transparent Red and Statement Red. Global Fund is still in partnership with Apple through Apple Pay donation programs.

