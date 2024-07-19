Apple scraps new logic board technology for iPhone 17

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently mentioned that Apple will not be proceeding with the use of resin-coated copper for its next iPhone lineup.

Advertisements

Apple originally intended the use of resin-coated copper for its iPhone 17 lineup. However, Kuo said that the technology ‘failed to meet high-quality requirements’ and plans to scrap it for the flagship smartphone. At the moment, it’s not clear if Apple will adopt it for the iPhone 18 and future models but it looks like it won’t be used soon.

The technology makes use of resin on top of copper foil, which in theory should make the logic board thinner and provide more space for the other sensors and components inside the iPhone. The upcoming iPhone 16 will not use resin-coated copper as it’s due to be launched in September this year. It’s believed that a new Apple Watch will adopt the same resin copper board.