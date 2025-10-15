Apple

Apple Second-Gen Smart Glasses Could Have Two Modes

By Samantha Wiley
The second gen smart glasses equipped with in-lens display might come with two modes; these 2 modes will depend on the device on which you connect the smart glasses.


Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported that Apple’s future smart glasses will be capable of running a full version of the operating system of visionOS when connected to a Mac. When connected to an iPhone, it will have a mobile-friendly, lightweight interface.

Apple has prioritized the development of their own smart glasses that would compete against Meta and their Ray-Ban smart glasses which feature in-lens display. It’s available in the United States with a price starting at $799. The first smart glasses from Apple will have cameras for video and photo capturing, voice control, speakers, and possiblehealth features.

Mark Gurman said in the past that the company may announce their first-generation smart glasses as early as next year and will be released in 2027.


