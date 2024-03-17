Apple secures DarwinAI company

Apple bought out a generative AI company Darwin AI in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

Darwin AI is a Canadian firm for AI technology and component inspection through the manufacturing process. Darwin AI also has a hand in developing smaller yet more efficient generative systems for clients. After Apple bought Darwin AI, its social media account and website went dark and have not popped up since then, presumably for a rebranding or dissolution.

There are now more than ten companies that have been brought under the AI division, with Darwin AI co-creator Alexander Wong joining the director side of things. In a press release, Apple confirmed the move and claimed that ‘Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time’ but did not give a more specific answer. The Cupertino-based company is trying to catch up to the current AI market led by Microsoft, OpenAI, and others.