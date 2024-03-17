Apple

Apple secures DarwinAI company

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple bought out a generative AI company Darwin AI in 2024, according to Bloomberg.

Advertisements

Darwin AI is a Canadian firm for AI technology and component inspection through the manufacturing process. Darwin AI also has a hand in developing smaller yet more efficient generative systems for clients. After Apple bought Darwin AI, its social media account and website went dark and have not popped up since then, presumably for a rebranding or dissolution.

Apple

There are now more than ten companies that have been brought under the AI division, with Darwin AI co-creator Alexander Wong joining the director side of things. In a press release, Apple confirmed the move and claimed that ‘Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time’ but did not give a more specific answer. The Cupertino-based company is trying to catch up to the current AI market led by Microsoft, OpenAI, and others.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple iPad
Get $100 Off the iPad 9 Wi-Fi with 256GB Storage
1 Min Read
Apple Sports app
MLB and NCAA March Madness added to Sports app
1 Min Read
Google
Google Adds Real-Time URL protection on Chrome
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Take $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad
1 Min Read
M3 iMac
M3 iMac refurbished options appear in Apple Canada
1 Min Read
Proton Desktop Mail App
Proton Desktop Mail App on macOS Launches
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade game
Apple Arcade holds Hello Kitty Island Adventure event in san francisco
1 Min Read
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Enjoy 21% Off the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
1 Min Read
M1 MacBook Air
M1 MacBook Air appears in Walmart shelves
1 Min Read
18-Karat Gold Apple Vision Pro
Caviar releases 18-Karat gold Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Apps
Vision Pro apps support web browsing
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch SE 2 Drops to Just $189
1 Min Read
Lost your password?