Apple secures Tetris Film contract for Apple TV+

Apple has bought the rights to a Tetris film, as reported by Deadline.

The ‘Tetris’ movie, which still has a tentative title will explore the origins of the game and tell a story about how the block-matching game came to be. Production is rumored to begin in Scotland this early December.

The report made mention of Taron Egerton as the main character in the movie. He will play a Dutch video game designer named Henk Rogers, who got the license of porting Tetris over to the classic Game Boy. Egerton’s last take was in ‘Rocketman’, where he played as Elton John in the movie. Egerton was also ‘Gary Unwin’ in the Kingsman series.

Marv Films is set as the producer of the film, and it’s the same one who made ‘Kingsman’ and ‘Rocketman’. The final cast of characters has yet to be finalized but it will be showing on the Apple TV+ streaming platform. A premiere date is yet to be determined as well.