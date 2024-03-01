Apple self-repair service to include M3 Macs

Apple has recently expanded its self-repair program to include M3-powered Macs.

Apple’s repair program launched in 2022 in the US, allowing customers to buy genuine tools and parts for repairs. Manuals are provided as well so customers won’t have to go to an Apple Authorized Service Provider or retail location. Apple-branded desktops and notebooks were initially the ones available for repair, with M3 model instructions and components recently made available.

Three support documents were published in the official Apple website, covering the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the iMac with M3 chip. Repair manuals are also available to download and view. Following the inclusion of the M3 Macs, Apple said that Apple Diagnostics will be launching in the US for the M3 models. System Configuration processes will be easier across the Mac models in regions where the self-service repair program is supported.