Apple Sends Engineers at Siri Department to AI Coding Bootcamp

A large part of the engineers at Siri are sent to a bootcamp for a multi-week session to learn to code with the use of AI, the company has made the choice to teach their engineers to use AI efficiently for coding before WWDC, where Apple is widely anticipated to be finally revealing the long awaited revamped Siri.

As employees will attend the bootcamp, about 60 members on the development team for Siri will stay to work on the AI while an extra 60 will perform evaluations on Siri’s performance, Apple will perform tests to ensure that Siri meets safety standards and ensure it is capable of executing and interpreting commands made by users.

Using AI with coding has become the standard in today’s modern day and age. The Siri team at Apple looks to not be making the most out of the AI coding tools at their disposal, leading to them pushing some to a bootcamp to use AI efficiently for coding.