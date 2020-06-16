Apple sends invitations to media members for the WWDC event

Apple is ready for the upcoming WWDC event which is going to be a digital event this year. Earlier today Apple sent out invites to media members for the Keynote Event of the WWDC that will take place on Monday, June 22, 2020.

WWDC20 event

The keynote event will take place at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The event will not be a meeting; it will be a digital event which means no employees will attend it. However, Apple will broadcast it from Apple Park. The invitation that Apple sent out to the media members reads:

“Join us for the first all-online WWDC, kicking off on June 22 with a Special Event Keynote coming to you from ‌Apple Park‌,”

It is also important to note that there is no word “live” in there in the invitation. It means that Apple will record the event and then broadcast it on the date; it will not be a live session.

Besides sending the invitation to the media members, Apple also updated the official website to invite the Apple users for the keynote event and also sent out invites to the developers. Apple will share the events broadcasting it on YouTube, Apple TV, Apple Developer App, Apple Website, and Apple Developer website.