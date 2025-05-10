Apple

Apple sends out Uber one free trial to Apple Card customers

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Card

Apple sent out emails to Apple Card users about their six-month free promo of the Uber One service.

Advertisements

Uber One is a consolidated service that offers discounts for rides, pickups and deliveries, and Uber Eats orders. Subscribers get zero delivery fees when they order on Uber Eats, 6% credit on rides, and up to 10% off in pickup and deliveries. Apple mentioned that the cost of Uber One is $9.99 per month, with a total of $60 savings for eligible Apple Card members.

Apple Card

Once the six-month trial ends, Apple Card users will be charged $9.99, and the service will automatically renew. It’s possible to cancel the subscription before the sixth month ends to circumvent the auto-renewal. Apple Card users can open their Uber app, then Manage Membership, and choose ‘End Membership’ to terminate the promotion. Activation is done by tapping or clicking the link provided and using Apple Pay as the mode of payment.

Advertisements

