Apple set to launch six Mini-LED products during 2020 and 2021

Apple is working on six LED products, which it will launch in 2020 and 2021. According to sources, the Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says coronavirus will not delay the launch of these products.

According to the resources he said, “The product research and development for mini LED remain unaffected by the COVID-19.”

Apple is currently developing a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 10.2.-inch iPad, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini. Apple does not provide any specific dates for the launch of these products except the ‌iMac Pro‌ and the 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini. According to Kuo, Apple will launch ‌iMac Pro‌ in the fourth quarter of 2020 and a 7.9-inch ‌iPad‌ mini in 2020.

Kuo also mentioned the launch of a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro. It is a smaller size that Apple is planning to launch the MacBook Pro. It will launch alongside the 16.1-inch MacBook Pro. This year Apple will also refresh the iMac Pro, which has not refreshed since its launch in 2017. The new launch of iMac Pro is also very interesting.

Kuo said that we could expect the launch of a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with a mini-LED display in the fourth quarter of 2020. He also added a mini-LED version of 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ would launch in the fall of 2020. Also, according to several rumors, this 12.9-inch model might come after other iPad Pro models. It seems that Apple will launch a larger share of products in 2020 than in 2021.