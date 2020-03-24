Apple sets purchase limits on new MacBook Air, new iPad Pro, and iPhones

The coronavirus affects Apple in many ways. Earlier this week, Apple set a purchase limit on its products. Apple sets a purchase limit on the MacBook Air, iPhones, and iPad Pro models. This limit is on Apple’s online stores in Asia, Canada, Europe, the USA, and also several other regions.

One of the main reasons for this can be the slow production of the new models due to a shortage of supplies in February due to coronavirus. No matter what the reason, currently, Apple has limits for each customer to buy a product.

The new MacBook Air and Mac Mini have a limit of five orders per customer. The new iPad Pro is limited to two 12.9-inch models and two 11-inch models per customer. Apple also sets the limit of purchasing only two iPhone 11 Pro models. Apple also now has a limit of two on iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR. A customer can now buy only two iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus models and not more than that.

Apple places the purchase limits to create balance in the supply and demand because of the coronavirus pandemic. This limit is worldwide and not only across Asian countries.