Apple sets up new office in Germany

Apple will be opening a new office in Munich, Germany at the ‘Karl’ building. Completion date is expected to be in 2021 and will house around 1,500 employees.

Suddeuthsche Zeitung reports that just a few months ago Tim Cook, Apple CEO met with Clemens Baumgartner and visited the Bavarian Design Center during Oktoberfest.

David Chipperfield, British architect will be designing the Karl building on Karlstrasse and former Mahag site. Apple will be renting out the whole 30,000 sq meters but didn’t comment on how the office space will be used.

Among the many things our Bavarian Design Center team works on are the silicon chips that improve battery life. Thanks to our teams here in Munich for their superb engineering and attention to detail. Macht weiter so mit Euer großartigen Arbeit! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/JZT0vVCdTb — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 30, 2019

Apple already has a location in Germany- the Bavarian Design Center, which houses three hundred engineers working on silicon chips and emerging technologies that will be added on Apple devices. Clemens Baumgartner, business consultant has said that he’s pleased with Apple’s decision to open a second location in Germany, which will create and secure high-quality jobs in Munich.