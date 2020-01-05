Apple shareholder’s meeting to be held at Apple Park on February 26

Apple’s yearly shareholder’s meeting is set on February 26, 2020 at Apple Park according to the company’s SEC filing.

Apple has long held its meetings at the Steve Jobs Theater and required participants to pre-register due to limited seats. Those who are interested can register beginning February 4, 2020 at 8am Pacific Time on Proxyvote.com.

Record date for the yearly event is January 2, which means those who own Apple stock on the said date may register and get it validated.

In general, Apple’s shareholder meetings aren’t for public interest, but it’s worth the trip if you’re one of the many who own AAPL stock. Tim Cook, Apple CEO is expected to provide a few details regarding the company’s roadmap and services as he did last year.

Just recently it was reported that AAPL shares rose to an all-time high of $300, largely due to the iPhone 11 models’ and the new AirPods’ success.