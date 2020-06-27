Apple shares details of projects designed by Swift Student Challenge winners

Earlier today Apple shared a few projects created and designed by the students who won the Swift Student Challenge this year. Every year Apple hosts a Swift Student Challenge before the WWDC. The students use Apple technologies to create Swift Playgrounds projects. Apple has now shared some winners of this year’s Swift Playgrounds project and their projects on the Apple Developer Website.

The students from almost 60 countries participated in the challenge and they used the three-minute limit to create various projects such as games, machine learning, AR experiences, virtual instruments, educational material, and many more.

Henrique Conto, who is a Brazilian student designed a three-minute Touch Bar game. The game is designed for the players to help a developer escape from a cave. Another winner who is a French student designed a game that had two levels.

Louise Pieri developed the game with the first level that has everything upside down and the second level that has everything normal. Another French student Devin Green who is 17 years old created an AI bot. he named that bot Stanny.

You can find more about the projects and winners of the Swift Student Challenge on Apple’s developer website.