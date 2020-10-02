Apple shares new App Store Marketing Tools for developers

Apple has recently shared a slew of developer tools for the App Store, which allows for the creation of embeddable codes, short links, QR codes and App Store badges, among other things.

Developers can start by putting in their app URL on the page. Apple will then generate the badges, links and QR codes as needed.

QR codes are of particular interest as users can find the app and download them using their iPhone’s camera. QR codes may also be used in App Clips which was introduced in iOS 14.

Developers can generate QR codes in different hues and using the app’s icon for a unique look. All of this only takes a few seconds.

The new marketing tools are now available to view and access. Developers can head to the App Store Marketing website to get started.

Apple has made several updates on its Apple Developer Program. Just this month the Cupertino-based company released enhanced sandbox testing and subscription codes for developers.