Apple

Apple shares new ‘Emergency SOS on Apple Watch’ video

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Watch

There’s a new video promoting the features of the Apple Watch and a highlight of a rescue via Emergency SOS.

‘Rick’s Rescue’ tells the story of a man who was carried over to the sea. Rick Shearman was in Byron Bay swimming when waves pushed him out of safe waters, more than 1.5 km from the beach. Try as he might, he could not overcome the waves for around 20 minutes. After a while, Shearman realized that it was time to get help. The man then used his Apple Watch and called emergency services for an SOS. The video had the recording of the call Shearman made as a dramatic reenactment. Rick stayed with the emergency crew and directed responders to his location and ultimately was rescued via a helicopter.

Apple Watch

The video can be viewed on Apple’s official YouTube channel. It’s just over a minute in length.

