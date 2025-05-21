Apple shares new ‘Magnifier on Mac’ and ‘Music Haptics on iPhone’ video ads

Apple has new video ads showcasing macOS 16 and iOS 19’s Accessibility features.

The videos, titled ‘Magnifier on Mac’ and ‘Music Haptics on iPhone’ are both over a minute in length. The first video tells the story of a woman who used her iPhone to magnify the diagrams and notes on the chalkboard in the classroom. Several contrast options become available to better see the text and images. The second video tells the story of a man who uses Music Haptics to feel the music.

Magnifier on Mac enables the connected zoom feature of an iPhone to produce a feed through the Continuity Camera. Multiple ‘live session’ windows are supported and can be customized according to color, contrast, and brightness. Music Haptics is an Accessibility feature where iPhone users can feel audio through vibrations, textures, and taps. The two new video ads are available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.