Apple

Apple shares Safari ad focused on privacy

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple previewed a Safari ad that has its focus on privacy, designed to emphasize the ways how Safari Protects the user’s privacy in comparison to other browsers.

Advertisements

The video features bats and birds flying around smartphones while users are browsing the web, with creepy cameras all over the place- symbolizing website trackers, and when an iPhone customer opens Safari these cameras explode. In their WebKit blog, Apple also highlights the other privacy updates made recently for Safari, which has protected its users from tracking with Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Safari’s Private Browsing feature also provides an option to use an engine for searching with a content blocker to prevent trackers from tracking you.

Apple

With these features, Safari is the ideal browser for privacy for customers to prevent and remove tracking along with other possible cyber threats. These features can be toggled on by going to the Mac Settings.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is On Sale!
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4 designed with Minecraft theme
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro may come in Titanium Rose color
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max is $154 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Apple rolls out new Apple Maps features
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
Next iPhone SE may have iPhone 16 rear chassis
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple looking to bolster Apple TV+ content
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari Technology Preview 199 launches
1 Min Read
2025 MacBook
2025 MacBook to have a smaller camera
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
Apple scraps new logic board technology for iPhone 17
1 Min Read
Apple 2024 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?