Apple shares Safari ad focused on privacy

Apple previewed a Safari ad that has its focus on privacy, designed to emphasize the ways how Safari Protects the user’s privacy in comparison to other browsers.

The video features bats and birds flying around smartphones while users are browsing the web, with creepy cameras all over the place- symbolizing website trackers, and when an iPhone customer opens Safari these cameras explode. In their WebKit blog, Apple also highlights the other privacy updates made recently for Safari, which has protected its users from tracking with Intelligent Tracking Prevention. Safari’s Private Browsing feature also provides an option to use an engine for searching with a content blocker to prevent trackers from tracking you.

With these features, Safari is the ideal browser for privacy for customers to prevent and remove tracking along with other possible cyber threats. These features can be toggled on by going to the Mac Settings.