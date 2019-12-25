Apple shares a special game promos this holiday

Apple Game Promo

Apple has recently shared a curated promo for a few of the games available at the App Store:

  • Clash of Clans – Get 5x more goodies in limited edition Christmas bundles.
  • Homescapes – Receive a package of items and coins for free.
  • Minecraft – Get one free world and 1 free skin.
  • Candy Crush Saga – Special items that last twice as long can be collected.
  • PUBG – Get supply crates and a limited edition of Santa Suit.
  • Fortnite – Get a holiday outfit package, available for a limited time.

In the promo email, other games are mentioned although there are no bonuses or free items.

A separate bonus was given in New Zealand and Australia- from December 24 through the 29th, Apple users can receive ‘surprises’ in the form of discounted in-app purchases in Looney Tunes World and a 3-month subscription in Canva for the price of one.

The US should receive a similar promo come December 24.

