Apple shares a special game promos this holiday

Apple has recently shared a curated promo for a few of the games available at the App Store:
- Clash of Clans – Get 5x more goodies in limited edition Christmas bundles.
- Homescapes – Receive a package of items and coins for free.
- Minecraft – Get one free world and 1 free skin.
- Candy Crush Saga – Special items that last twice as long can be collected.
- PUBG – Get supply crates and a limited edition of Santa Suit.
- Fortnite – Get a holiday outfit package, available for a limited time.
In the promo email, other games are mentioned although there are no bonuses or free items.
A separate bonus was given in New Zealand and Australia- from December 24 through the 29th, Apple users can receive ‘surprises’ in the form of discounted in-app purchases in Looney Tunes World and a 3-month subscription in Canva for the price of one.
The US should receive a similar promo come December 24.