Apple shares the schedule for upcoming WWDC

Earlier today Apple shared details of its schedule for the upcoming WWDC event that will start from June 22. This time the WWDC will take place online. Although it will be a digital event, Apple says that it will be the biggest WWDC event ever. The reason is that Apple says, it will bring in developers from across the globe as they will attend the event freely.

WWDC Keynote event will start at 10.00 a.m. on Monday, June 22. The event will be streamed live from Apple Park. The Apple users and developers from across the globe will watch the event live on Apple.com. The event will also be streamed live on YouTube, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and also the Apple Developer website.

Apple says that the developers should download the Apple Developer App. Apple has plans to hold more than 100 sessions starting from June 23 to June 26. Apple will post a new video every day at 10.00 a.m. PT. Apple will unveil all of its new Apple Developer Forums on June 18.

During the sessions, Apple will connect the developers with more than 1,000 Apple engineers. From June 23 to June 26, Apple will also host one-on-one developer labs. Apple has plans to announce the finalists of the Swift Student Challenge on June 16.