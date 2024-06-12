Apple

Apple showcases developer resources in line with upcoming WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

With WWDC set to happen in June 10, Apple plans to exhibit the latest updates to its developer tools and operating system, and to make it known to developers journeying in all stages- from students to entrepreneurs and professionals, the resources they provide.

Apple has broadened its reach to developers of all kinds in over 160 countries hosted and 50,000 meetings and had around 3,700 students trained through its programs in 2023. 

Apple

Moreover, there were 6,000 visits to its Apple Vision Pro labs from other developers allowing them to work together with Apple specialists in London, Shanghai, Munich, New York, Sydney, Singapore, and Tokyo. Apple has revamped its Apple Developer Forums this year to help developers get connected with Apple experts and engineers, and fellow developers.

Apple is set to announce the iOS 18, macOS 15, iPadOS 18, as well as watchOS11 at the WWDC with AI being the big topic of the event.

