Apple

Apple shows off latest ‘F1’ movie trailer

By Samantha Wiley
F1

A new video trailer for the upcoming ‘F1’ movie starring Brad Pitt has been uploaded on YouTube.

‘F1’ tells the story of a promising F1 driver whose career ended short due to an accident. Years later, the man is invited to try and save a team and rise up in the ranks of the racing circuit. Warner Bros. Pictures will be handling the theatrical release, with a debut date of June 27. After the theatrical run, the movie will be available to watch on Apple TV+. Joseph Krisinski is the director of the movie and is notable for his work on ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Tron: Legacy’. Those interested and looking forward to the film can watch the trailer, which is available on WB’s official YouTube channel.

F1

Apple TV+ costs $99 annually or $9.99 monthly, with a trial period of 7 days. The service is also bundled with Apple One.

