Apple

Apple shows off new ‘Hands on with Apple Intelligence’ video

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence

Apple uploaded a new video titled ‘Hands on with Apple Intelligence’, highlighting the available features of the AI model.

The video is nearly six minutes in length and talks about various features, including Photo Clean Up, Genmoji, Image Playground, Mail Summarize, Writing Tools, camera and image recognition, and Visual Intelligence. Each of the features has a short summary, with Apple offering tips and a short guide on how they can be used. It’s worth noting that the video does not include the features that are missing, such as personalized Siri responses.

Apple Intelligence

Apple removed the Apple Intelligence ad that highlighted the Siri features due to it being delayed. The Cupertino-based company published ads alongside the iPhone 16 launch. However, they have faced lawsuits over iPhone 16 owners saying they were expecting the features when they bought the devices. There isn’t an exact timeline on when Siri will be updated with Apple Intelligence.

