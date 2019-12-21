Apple signs multi-year agreement with Sharon Horgan, creator of ‘Divorce’ and ‘Catastrophe’

Today, Apple has inked a multi-year deal with Sharon Horgan, who’s best known for ‘Catastrophe’ and ‘Divorce’. The agreement stipulates that Horgan will start writing for Apple after the contract ended with Amazon.

The Apple UK television division arranged the deal while worldwide video creative director Jay Hunt oversaw the proceedings. Hunt has ties with Horgan as he was the one who commissioned the series ‘Catastrophe’ for US Amazon and UK Channel 4.

‘Divorce’ is a show starring Thomas Haden Church and Sarah Jessica Parker, a middle-aged couple experiencing a split, while ‘Catastrophe’ stars a primary school teacher who gets pregnant when she had a fling with an advertising executive.

Currently, Horgan is writing ‘Shining Vale’, a comedy horror themed show, and ‘Delilah’, exclusive for HBO Max before the agreement with Apple. She will also be making an appearance in ‘Game Night’, a TV show exclusive to Amazon.