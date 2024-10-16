Apple

Apple smart glasses might debut in 2027

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Smart Glasses

Apple’s smart glasses might debut to consumers in 2027 alongside an AirPods model with cameras.

With the successor to the Vision Pro years away, there have been rumors circulating about smart glasses. Bloomberg, in their latest newsletter, said that Apple’s Vision Project is currently developing such a device with a launch date of somewhere in 2027. Rumors have circulated about the Cupertino-based company working on the glasses, which were dubbed ‘Apple Glasses’. However, it was seen as a distant prospect due to the technological difficulties the device presents. Despite that, it’s believed that the work is in the process although the device might not be out until a few years.

Apple Smart Glasses

Apple’s glasses could have a similar appearance to the Ray Bans developed by Meta. In addition, Apple is said to be developing AirPods fitted with cameras. The cameras are there to enhance spatial audio in accordance with the environment.

