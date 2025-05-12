Apple smart glasses might debut late 2026

A new report claims that Apple is planning to launch its smart glasses to the public on Christmas 2026.

Bloomberg said that Apple’s smart glasses could come out in early 2027 or late 2026, which is sooner than other reports claim. It’s believed that the approach for the new devices is not yet clear, due to the fact that Vision Pro is mainly for augmented reality. However, there are suggestions that the smart glasses will be similar to the Ray Ban glasses by Meta. Apple might adopt a ‘normal’ style, but there’s no way to be sure until more information comes out.

Tim Cook is said to have put a priority on the development of the smart glasses to try and enter the market sooner. Meta went first and launched the RayBan smart glasses with AI and photo-taking functions, but Cook might take a different approach to the accessories’ usage.