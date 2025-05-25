Apple

Apple smart glasses to debut in 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Smart Glasses

Apple might introduce its smart glasses product in 2026.

Bloomberg reported that Apple may launch the glasses, which will be similar to the Android XR glasses and Meta Ray-Bans. It’s believed that the device will have AI functions, microphones, and cameras. It can be used to play music, make phone calls, get turn-by-turn directions, provide translations, record video, and take photos, among others. Furthermore, the smart glasses might be able to answer queries or offer useful information. However, AR capabilities could be out of the question.

Apple Smart Glasses

Siri will play a vital role in powering the smart glasses, with Apple to make significant upgrades before launching the product. It’s believed that Apple has focused its resources on developing the device, with the company producing ‘large quantities’ of prototypes this year. Unlike the Meta Ray-Ban, which uses Gemini and Llama, Apple will have native AI models powering its device.

