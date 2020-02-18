Apple SoNo Collection now open

Apple SoNo Collection officially opened in South Norwalk, CT. The Apple Store is the first to be built for the year 2020 and replaces a nearby location in Stamford Town Center.

Apple SoNo Collection

The entrance is marked by iconic pivot doors. The Apple Store can be found at the north end, near Lillian August and Nordstrom. The Apple SoNo Collection follows a classic contemporary vibe, featuring a video wall, a Forum, tables, and a quartz-framed entrance. There are also Avenue displays, one of which is the new Arcade Avenue.

The first Today at Apple session in SoNo Collection includes Music Lab: Remix Khalid and Quick Tips in line with Apple Music’s GarageBand Sessions. When the Stamford store closed on February 12 the team members were relocated to the SoNo store.

The Apple SoNo Collection holds the distinction of being the second store with redesigned interiors and the third with Today at Apple in Connecticut.