Apple Sports App Allows for Easy NCAA March Madness Tracking

The Apple Sports app received an update allowing fans to follow collegiate basketball and their favorite teams more easily during March Madness. Version 3.8.1 adds new brackets for fans to track NCAA D1 men’s basketball.

Metrics such as play-by-play updates, detailed stats, and live scores will be provided along with a path visualized from the First to Final Four in the tournament. The Apple Sports App was introduced in 2024 as a way to check key stats and live scores easily on your phone.

The app can be installed in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, and more. The app provides users with an easy, fast, and personalized way of keeping updated on their favorite teams and favorite sports in real-time. You can also tap into Apple TV directly so you can watch live events.