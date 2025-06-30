Apple Sports Now Has Tennis Scores

A new update for the Sports app was announced just in time for the Wimbledon tournament.

The Sports app now supports tennis scores and other information, with users able to check Grand Slam and other tournament live scores, as well as track singles matches for both the men’s and women’s divisions. It’s worth noting that Live Activities is supported in the app and applies to the recent addition of tennis scores. Users can check the information on the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island on newer iPhone models.

Aside from the tennis scores update, the Sports app has a redesigned Home area. Apple said that events and matchups are divided per league and have expanded controls for ordering. Once completed, the favorited teams appear first.