Apple Started Rolling Out Third-Party Accessories In Dark Cherry

Apple collaborated with multiple accessory makers to provide power banks, cables, laptop sleeves, charging stands and many more accessories that come in a Dark Cherry colorway. The variety of accessories that come in Dark Cherry are added to the online store of Apple in many countries like the United States with in-store pick and delivery options available.

Brands that have taken part in the collaboration are Nimble, Zens, PopSockets, Herschel and many more. The accessories that come in Dark Cherry include Zens’ Magnetic Nightstand Charger, charging cable with USB-C to USB-C for Pro 2 and for Pro 3. For Nimble, the Daily Travel Kit and Champ Stretch 10K, Rains Puffer 14” MaxBook and iPad cover, Cote & Ciel Inn 11-inch iPad sleek bag, PopSockets Kick-out Magsafe-compatible Grip & Stand, and a Heschel tech organizer.

This has happened in the past where Apple offered third-party accessories that are exclusive coming in Deep Purple, Teal and Coral earlier this year.