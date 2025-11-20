Apple

Apple Started Rolling Out Third-Party Accessories In Dark Cherry

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Started Rolling Out Third-Party Accessories In Dark Cherry

Apple collaborated with multiple accessory makers to provide power banks, cables, laptop sleeves, charging stands and many more accessories that come in a Dark Cherry colorway. The variety of accessories that come in Dark Cherry are added to the online store of Apple in many countries like the United States with in-store pick and delivery options available.


Brands that have taken part in the collaboration are Nimble, Zens, PopSockets, Herschel and many more. The accessories that come in Dark Cherry include Zens’ Magnetic Nightstand Charger, charging cable with USB-C to USB-C for Pro 2 and for Pro 3. For Nimble, the Daily Travel Kit and Champ Stretch 10K, Rains Puffer 14” MaxBook and iPad cover, Cote & Ciel Inn 11-inch iPad sleek bag, PopSockets Kick-out Magsafe-compatible Grip & Stand, and a Heschel tech organizer.

Apple Started Rolling Out Third-Party Accessories In Dark Cherry

This has happened in the past where Apple offered third-party accessories that are exclusive coming in Deep Purple, Teal and Coral earlier this year.


Latest News
New Firmware For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 Released by Apple
New Firmware For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 Released by Apple
1 Min Read
Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries
Apple’s Dynamic Power Adapter is Expanding to Multiple Countries
1 Min Read
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM/ 512GB Is $123 Off
The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM/ 512GB Is $123 Off
1 Min Read
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
New AI Model Released By OpenAI
1 Min Read
macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded
macOS Tahoe 26.2 Second Beta Seeded
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS + Cellular is $120 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS + Cellular is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Mexico Receives Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature
Mexico Receives Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature
1 Min Read
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
New HomePod Mini Announcement Could Be Closing In
1 Min Read
Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Unified Rear Look Coming To The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
1 Min Read
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
The Baseus 45W PicoGo C1 USB-C Charger Is $14 Off
1 Min Read
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
Next-Generation iPhone Air Delayed Due to Poor Sales
1 Min Read
Lost your password?