Apple starts internal testing of AI ‘Ask’

Apple has begun internal testing of its generative AI tool ‘Ask’.

A pilot program made up of AppleCare support advisors recently launched, with the employees tasked with using a tool called ‘Ask’. The ChatGPT-like generative tool can generate responses automatically for technical concerns from customers. The advisors can then forward the message to the customer on the phone or via an online chat session.

The AI tool will create a fitting response to a query basing on Apple’s internal knowledge platform. Advisors can rate the answer from ‘helpful’ to ‘unhelpful’, and up to five follow up questions can be generated each topic. Apple intends to make ‘Ask’ more available and roll it out to all advisors once feedback and tweaking is done. Advisors are encouraged to use ‘Ask’ first before doing a manual search or seeking the help of a senior advisor. It can prove to be useful when it comes to unfamiliar or complex concerns.