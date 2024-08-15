Apple

Apple still On track for a tabletop device

By Samantha Wiley
Tabletop Device

Apple still intends to launch a tabletop device that would serve as ‘a home command center’, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Gurman recently claimed that the project is still ongoing and that Apple will have an ‘iPad-like display’ that’s attached to a robotic arm, allowing the screen to be rotated or tilted at an optimal angle. The machine is believed to cater to videoconferencing calls and as a home security device, among others, and will have Apple Intelligence and Siri. The smart center will be able to recognize voices and spoken commands, as well as orient itself to the user’s face when needed.

Tabletop Device

The rumor is that a tabletop device has existed for several years, but it’s only now that we have solid evidence that Apple will be making it. Kevin Lynch is believed to have overseen the projects. The device could have a launch date of somewhere around 2026 or 2027.

