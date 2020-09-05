Apple stocks go down 8 percent

Apple Stocks

Apple stocks have fallen down about 8 percent, marking the worst trading day for technology in particular since March 2020.

The Cupertino-based company’s capitalization dropped to $180 billion after the sell-off. It’s also the single biggest 1-day loss in terms of value by any company, as reported by Barron’s. Volkswagen was the record holder in October 2008 when it lost $153 billion in stock value.

Apple lost its $2 trillion status during trading hours due to having fallen 5 percent more as of today. In hindsight, Apple’s stock is still higher compared to the one in March. The Cupertino-based company posted a record revenue posting in June quarter for $59.7 billion, mostly coming from iPad and Mac sales in times of COVID-19.

In similar news, Apple announced a 4 for 1 stock split which was made effective August 24 for shareholders. The adjusted trading was then carried into effect in August 31.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.