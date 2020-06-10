Apple stops downgrading to iOS 13.5 after release of iOS 13.5.1

After releasing the iOS 13.5.1 Apple has now stopped signing the iOS 13.5. It means that the users can now no longer downgrade to iOS 13.5. Apple released the new updated versions of iOS 13.5.1 on June 1.

The new update iOS 13.5.1 includes various fixes. One of the major fix for the vulnerabilities which allowed the iPhone to jailbreak with the tool that was released on May 24.

It was the unc0ver tool that was compatible with all the versions of the iOS including the latest i.e. iOS 13.5. But now that Apple has patched that vulnerability in the new release 13.5.1 the users can now no longer jailbreak the iPhone that runs iOS 13.5.1 update.

Apple has also released a similar update and a security fix for macOS, watchOS, and tvOS that fixes the vulnerability across all the devices. The jailbreak allows the users to customize the Apple devices according to their needs and also loft some restrictions which are important for the security of the device.

Apple stops signing the older versions to stop the users from Jailbreaking the devices and also to keep the system updated with the latest security patches. The new version of the iOS 13.5.1 is only available for iPhones and iPads.